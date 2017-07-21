A teenage fraudster conned two people out of £245 during two computer game console scams.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, July 20, how Cameron Harris, 18, formerly of Spencer Drive, at Somercotes, Alfreton, took the money for the sale of a PlayStation 4 without handing it over and also took money for access to an Xbox live account without providing the account.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A complainant posted online that he was looking to access an Xbox account to allow him to play a particular game after reaching a particular level.

“There was a response with the user name KatieF allowing him access and they needed £15 to be paid to a bank account in the defendant’s name with a sort code and account number.

“Access was not granted and the money was not returned and the matter was reported as fraud.”

Mrs Allsop added that a further complainant saw a PlayStation 4 for sale for £230 and money was paid to the defendant’s account but she did not receive the item and she also reported the matter as a fraud.

Harris told police he had advertised the PlayStation for sale and got cash but he sold the PlayStation to someone else and he had used the money because he was in debt.

He also admitted having not returned £15 to the complainant who had not received access on the Xbox live account.

Mrs Allsop said both complainants were happy for the offences to be resolved by restorative justice by having their money paid back but the defendant failed to return their cash.

Harris, of Austin Street, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to committing fraud on November 25, last year, concerning the sale of access to an Xbox live account and he admitted fraud concerning the sale of the PlayStation 4.

Defence solicitor Charles Clarke said Harris committed the offences because at the time he was about to lose his job and Christmas was coming and he wanted to buy presents for his brother, sister and mother.

Magistrates Fined Harris £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also ordered to pay £245 in compensation.