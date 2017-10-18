The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 18 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Luke Robin Kelly, 45, of Hunloke Avenue, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to committing an act outraging public decency by masturbating while sat in a parked vehicle. Community order to last until October 5, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £230 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Harry Musgrove, 37, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being on Cavendish Street, Chesterfield, with an open vessel containing alcohol which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for a breach of a criminal behaviour order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of being found in New Square, Chesterfield, which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Matthew Gibbons, 28, of Meadow Court, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence of eight weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months imposed for entering a property as a trespasser and stealing a Makita drill has been amended by extending the operational period to 58 weeks. Must pay £60 costs.

Leanne Claire lilley, 34, of Bamford Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. No action taken on the breach. Fined £80 and must pay £60 costs.

Anthony Stuart Stainsby, 33, of St Augustine’s Crescent, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to sending a message through Facebook to a certain person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Peter Smith, 26, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to damaging roofing material. Committed to prison for two weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Ricky Seston, 34, of South Street North, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order after failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing 15 bags of coal valued at £117. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Michelle Anne Tomlinson, 29, of Coniston Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Andrew Clarke. 37, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to entering Chesterfield Hotel as a trespasser and stealing televisions. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 14 weeks. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.07grammes of MMB-FUBINACA, a controlled class B drug. No separate penalty.

Melvyn Thomas Jones, 42, of London Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Assault

Cory Biggin, 21, of Southfield Lane, Whitwell. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until October 8, 2018, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity requirement. Fined £120 and must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Troy Nigel David Keeling, 23, of Stubbing Road, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for two offences of criminal damage and one offence of assault by beating. Order to continue, Fined £450.

Matthew Corbett, 43, of Walton Drive, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Connor Rhys Martin, 23, of Barker Fold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until October 11, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until October 11, 2018. Must pay £50 compensation, and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Damien Daniel Parrish, 19, of Greenfarm Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until October 11, 2018, with a six-week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 11, 2018. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Martin Frederick Carl Roddis, 61, of New Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated assault. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Motoring

Stephen John Alsop, 58, of Elm Street, Temple Normanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Deborah Jayne Lee, 54, of Green Lane, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £285 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Theft

Peter Tilbrook Barleyman, 23, of Lower Grove Road, Chesterfield. Proved in absence he stole two Red Bull drinks and five Lynx deodorants. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Timothy Robert Brearley, 47, of Wellington Street, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing two bottles of wine. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Must pay £14.98 compensation.

Lisa Jacques, 31, of Cavendish Street, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £45 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Drugs

Shaun Donald Nicholson, 47, of Spring Bank, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.32grammes of class B drug MMB-FUBINACA. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.