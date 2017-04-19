THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten awesome things to do in Derbyshire this weekend

Looking for things to do to keep yourself and the family entertained this weekend?

Here is our list of the ten best things going on in Derbyshire over the next few days.

Think we should give your event a mention? Email comment@derbyshiretimes.co.uk

1. Easter holiday fun, Conkers, Moira

The attraction is hosting activities to entertain the entire family until the end of the Easter holidays. They are as follows -

Friday, April 21 – Trevor Hill’s Animal Encounter, noon to 4pm.

Saturday, April 22 – Fairy Friends Enchanted Magical Show. Shows at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Sunday, April 23 - Bubble Pop. Shows at 11.30am , 1.30pm and 3.30pm

For more, including entry prices, visit www.visitconkers.com

2. Explosive Light Orchestra, The Flowerpot, Derby,

Rock classics and melodic symphonic rock will be performed by the leading ELO tribute band on Saturday, April 22.

This full eight-piece outfit, including the famous string section, gives fresh life to ELO classics including Mr Blue Sky, Evil Woman, Livin’ Thing and Turn to Stone.

For more information, visit www. rawpromo.co.uk

3. Heelwork to music - doggy dancing, Old House Museum, Bakewell

Derbyshire duo Karen Sykes and Kath Hardman are champions in the world of canine training of Heelwork to Music – doggy dancing. They have perfected their training skills over a number of years. Winners at Crufts, European and World championships the duo are also international judges and teachers.

The performances at noon and 2pm pn Saturday, April 22, are free, but tickets are restricted due to space so contact the museum to reserve seats 01629 813642.

4. T-Rextasy, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Relive the rock-a-boogie sounds of the iconic singer Marc Bolan and his backing band T-Rex, classic sounds such as Jeepster, Hot Love and Get It On in this concert on Friday, April 22.

For more, see www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

5. Game-a-thon, Geeks Headquarters, Chesterfield.

The Derbyshire gaming community and clubs will be playing games from 10am on Friday, April 21, through the night until Saturday at 7pm to raise money for the new MacMillan Cancer Centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

For more, see www. facebook.com/geeksheadquarters

6. Andy Parsons, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton

Have a laugh this Friday, April 21, in the company of a comedian who has appeared on TV’s Mock The Week and QI. His show is suitable for viewers aged 14 years and over.

For ticketing information, visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

7. Ducks and Drakes, Tapton Lock Visitor Centre, Chesterfield

On Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, from 11am, there will be craft activities and cruises for all the family. Sail on the John Varley II. There is no need to book, just walk up.

For pricing information, search ‘Tapton Lock Visitor Centre’ on derbyshire.gov.uk

8. Eugene Onegin, Chesterfield Cineworld

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko revives her signature role as Tatiana singing opposite Peter Mattei’s Onegin in this Met Live in HD presentation on Saturday, April 22.

The opera tells the story of a naive young woman who declares her love to a cynical sophisticate, but who only wins his heart when all hope of their union is lost.

For information, visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/chesterfield

9. Behind the scenes tour, Chesterfield Museum and Art Gallery

Explore the museum’s onsite store room and find out how a museum preserves its collections for future generations this Saturday, April 22.

Places are limited to eight per tour. Tickets can be booked in advance from Chesterfield Museum and Art Gallery by calling 01246 345727.

Tours are from 1pm to 1.45pm, then 2.30pm to 3.15pm.

For more, see www.chesterfield.gov.uk/museum

10. Antiques fair, Derby Conference Centre

This Satuday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, you can browse more than 100 stalls packed with antiques and collectables in a magnificent 1930s building.

For more information, email sweeney.fairs@gmail.com