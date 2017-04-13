Thieves steal charity cash and prizes from swimming pool

A prize that was donated for a charity raffle has been stolen from a swimming pool in Wirksworth

Officers investigating a burglary at a swimming pool on Water Lane are appealing for information.

Sometime between Friday, April 7 at 6.15pm and Saturday, April 8 at 11.50am cash, alcohol and satellite navigation system that was donated for a charity raffle was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC James Shaw on 101 quoting reference number 17000147203.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11