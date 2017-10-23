Thieves stole £358 of goods from store

Two shoplifters stole £358 worth of goods after one was armed with a security de-tagging device.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 19 how Stacey Ann Bird, 35, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield, and Hannah Louise Vardy, 22, of St Augustine’s Crescent, Chesterfield, struck at the Tesco, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield.

John Cooper, prosecuting, said: “Both defendants were spotted by a security guard down the health and beauty aisle and he noticed that one of them was a known shoplifter.”

Mr Cooper added CCTV showed them concealing items in a bag on the back of a trolley before they paid for smaller items and then they were detained.

Bird’s bag was searched and a magnetic security de-tagging device was fined and seized, according to Mr Cooper.

Both defendants said they aimed to share the items and some were to be sold and Vardy said items would be sold to pay for utility bills. Simon Greaves, defending, said Vardy was struggling after the loss of her mother and John Cavanagh, defending, added Bird had child care issues and although she has been previously heavily convicted it has been three years since her last conviction. Both admitted the theft from September 30.

Vardy received a 12 month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge. Magistrates adjourned Bird’s case until October 30 to consider a probation report before sentencing.