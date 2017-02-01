Thug grabbed and pulled his partner’s hair

A thug grabbed and pulled his partner around a room after she had accused him of being unfaithful.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 25, how Daniel Bower, 30, of Farm Close, Chesterfield, had been found by his partner with another woman in the bathroom during a party and when she raised it later she was attacked.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant went upstairs and found the defendant and another female in the toilet and she thought something untoward had happened and she tried to ignore it.

“But the defendant made digs at the complainant and he was trying to wind her up and she left the address and went to her sister’s to say she was unhappy and went back later and found the defendant asleep in a bedroom.

“She asked him about the earlier incident and he denied that anything untoward had happened but she challenged him and there was an argument and he grabbed the back of her head pulling her hair and he pulled her around the room.”

The complainant, according to Mrs Haslam, had suffered a lump to her head and pain and discomfort.

Bower pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on January 7.

Defence solicitor David Gittins agreed the case should be adjourned so magistrates could consider a probation report before sentencing.

Magistrates subsequently sentenced Bower to a community order lasting until July 24, 2018, with a Building Better Relationships Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Bower was also fined £80 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.