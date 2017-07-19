Thug wielded bat in street

A bat-wielding thug who threatened two people in a street has been given eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, July 13, how Neil Theakstone, 54, of Marshall Street, Heanor, threatened two men who had been with children and others in the street during a sleep-over.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Two residents were on Maple Drive, in Belper, in the street with children who had been playing as part of a sleep-over.

“The defendant opened a bedroom window and started to scream saying, ‘If you’ve got something to say why don’t you say it?’.”

Mrs Allsop added that Theakstone came out and was swinging a small baseball or rounders bat saying, “Who wants it, who wants it?”, and there was a lot of shouting.

Theakstone continued to swing the bat around, according to Mrs Allsop, and he was focusing on two men in particular.

Mrs Allsop added: “He continued to swing a bat around violently and was focusing on a partner of one of the females and on another male who was some distance away.

“He was upsetting the children and police arrived shortly afterwards.”

Mrs Allsop added a partner of one of the two men had said Theakstone had said he was going to get his boys down.

The defendant gave no comment to police after his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards two men including Richard Allin and Davey Sims after the incident on July 6.

Magistrates stated the offence was aggravated because it took place in the street with children around and by the fact that Theakstone has previous convictions.

They sentenced Theakstone to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 12 days.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.