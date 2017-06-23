Tick helping Rainbows off your bucket list

If helping a charity is on your bucket list, then Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People has just the job for people in Derbyshire.

Whether it’s collecting at concerts, supermarkets, car rallies or Rainbows events, the hospice is in desperate need of people who can donate anything from one hour of their time to help collect cash donations. Volunteers play a vital part in the work of Rainbows and their dedication makes a huge contribution in the day to day running of the hospice, which provides respite, palliative and end of life care to children in Derbyshire with life-limiting conditions and their families.

To get involved, call Jess Dixon on 01509 638023 or email jess.dixon@rainbows.co.uk.