Top of the shops - Derbyshire's best business names revealed

A new poll has revealed some of the funniest store names in Britain - but we think we've got some crackers right here in Derbyshire!

Spruce Springclean, A Fish Called Rhondda and Sell-Fridges have all topped a list of the most bizarre business names in Britain in the survey carried out by Vistaprint.

Junk and Disorderly

It also emerged four in 10 Brits believe a witty or memorable business name is more likely to make them use that company over a similar one.

But Derbyshire has some brilliantly witty store names of it's own including second-hand store Junk and Disorderly in Clay Cross and the Del-Boy inspired Ripley cafe Only Fools and Sauces.

Other great names from this part of the world are Cake It To The Limit in Ilkeston and chip shop Codfellas in Chesterfield.

Vistaprint UK head Oliver Harcourt said: "Small businesses around the UK are always finding clever and innovative ways to showcase their offerings.

"Having a creative business name is one example of how you can be more memorable to your customers and stand out from the crowd.

"Some of the shops from our poll are businesses that are generations old, showing that a catchy name can stand the test of time."

The study also found six in 10 respondents would prefer to see more businesses embrace a quirky name rather than just something that described the store or its owner.

And over a third are more likely to recommend a business with a witty name, compared to one with a more traditional moniker.

Two-thirds of Brits also said a quirky business name is so appealing because it makes them smile, and half reckon it makes the store easier to remember.

And despite the two not having any direct correlation, a quarter of respondents think they typically get better service from a shop with a great name.

Four in 10 Brits would like to live close to a shop with a funny name, and Brits believe hairdressers benefit from a witty name most, followed by pet stores.

Vistaprint's Oliver Harcourt added: "Our survey also found that eight in ten Brits like to try and shop locally where possible.

"We're happy to see local stores keeping up the tradition of having creative and witty names as a way to stand out in their communities.

"We look forward to seeing many more to come in the future - and we've even created a guide to help new businesses come up with a memorable name for themselves."