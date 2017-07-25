Trail-bikes and 4x4s banned from Peak District green lane

Motorised vehicles such as trail-bikes and 4x4s have been permanently banned from using a green lane near Hollinsclough.

The Peak District National Park Authority has imposed a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) on the 1.5km route known as Washgate.

Its aim is to safeguard the natural beauty and special characteristics of the landscape and the amenity of the area.

The​ route can still be accessed on foot, by bicycle and on horse-back, as well as by farm vehicles used for agricultural purposes.

Speaking for the Peak District National Park, committee chair Andrew McCloy said: “We have listened to arguments from all sides and on balance decided that the conservation of the natural beauty of this landscape outweighs unrestricted recreational motorised use on Washgate.

“Washgate provides access to a relatively hidden area of the national park which is naturally beautiful, contains important wildlife habitats and has historic interest as a pack horse route.”

The TRO allows two long-established motorcycle trials events - the Bemrose Trial and Reliance Cup Trial - to still take place, subject to the authority’s requirements.