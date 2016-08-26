Transfer rumours: Arsenal to spend big and Joe Hart keen to drum up Liverpool interest

Arsene Wenger will splash out more than £50million before the transfer deadline on centre half Shkodran Mustafi and striker Lucas Perez, report the Daily Mail.

The paper reports the Arsene Wenger has had bids accepted on both players.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart is looking to clinch a move to Liverpool by taking a big pay cut, report the Sun.

The Guardian say West Ham have agreed a €28m (£24m) fee with Juventus for Simone Zaza, with the Italy striker set to fly to England on Friday for his medical after agreeing personal terms. Southampton defender Jose Fonte looks set to stay at the club and reject interest from Manchester United after holding one-on-one talks with Saints chairman Ralph Krueger to discuss his future. (Metro)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata wants to stay at Old Trafford despite not being guaranteed a starting role under manager Jose Mourinho, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford is expected to agree a season-long loan with Burnley on Friday. (Daily Mail)