85-year-old woman dies in horror market place crash

An 85-year-old pedestrian has died after being in collision with a van.

The woman was involved in a collision with a reversing van on the Market Place in Bakewell, near to the market stalls at around 4.30pm on Monday.

She was taken to hospital but sadly died yesterday (Wednesday).

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident number 645 of October 9.