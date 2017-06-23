Search

Disruption on trains between Matlock and Belper

Disruption is expected to continue until 11.30am.

Disruption is expected to continue until 11.30am.

0
Have your say

Trains are currently unable to run between Matlock and Belper because of a points failure.

National Rail said trains may be delayed by up to 20 minutes, cancelled or replaced by buses. The disruption is expected to continue until at least 11.30am.