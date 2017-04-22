Troubled man attacked hospital security staff after taking an overdose

A troubled young man who had taken an overdose of painkillers and lashed out at hospital security staff has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Jack Wright, 21, of Spring Wood Close, Chesterfield, had been struggling with mental health issues when he was rushed to Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he attacked two security staff members, according to a recent Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Shooter told the hearing: “The defendant had been taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital due to him consuming a quantity of tablets in an attempted overdose.

“Police responded due to concern for his safety and an ambulance transported him to hospital.

“The police were not required to remain but a short time after leaving they had to be called back following a report that the defendant was behaving aggressively in the ambulance bay.”

Ms Shooter added that Wright eventually calmed down when he got into a cubicle but he then became agitated and angry and staff had to restrain him and he punched one security staff member in the nose and kicked another in the jaw.

Wright pleaded guilty to the two assaults after the incident on March 30.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Wright had been suffering mental health issues for most of his life and had turn to drugs at times as a crutch.

Mr Brint added that Wright’s GP had recently gone private and his medication was changed and due to family difficulties and a fall-out with his partner he felt he had been left without a support system.

The defendant took a large amount of pain killers, according to Mr Brint, but he was found by a neighbour who called for an ambulance.

Magistrates sentenced Wright to six weeks of custody suspended for one year and he was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.