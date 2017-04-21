Trust set to host survey training workshop for bumblebees

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is inviting volunteers to attend a bee survey training workshop, as part of the DerwentWISE Wildlife Guardians programme of activities.

This event will go through bee survey techniques and bee ID. Although the training is free, attendees will be expected to make a minimum commitment of one day per month between April and October 2017 to carry out bee surveys at selected sites in the lower Derwent Valley as part of the survey programme.

The workshop will take place at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust headquarters at Middleton on Wednesday, May 3 from 10am to 4pm.