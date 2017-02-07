UNEXPLAINED: ‘Ghost plane’ sighted again in Rowsley

A Bakewell woman and her daughter believe they may have caught a glimpse of the famous Rowsley ‘ghost plane’.

Eyewitness, Sandra Holland, spotted the large, unmarked, silent aircraft above the Peak Shopping Village almost two weeks ago.

After wondering what on earth it could have been, her daughter checked on the internet and only then realised what they had seen.

She said: “We were on the way back from the doctors’ when my daughter just shouted, ‘what’s that?’

“It was a biggish aircraft, but totally silent - I have never seen anything like it.

“It looked like it wasn’t running quite right and was going to run into us.

“It was sideways on and then it vanished - it was very strange and a real shock to us.”

When she got home, Sandra’s daughter looked online to see if anyone else had reported it.

It was only then she found out the chilling similarities to a previous sighting in exactly the same place.

In August 2015, an eerily silent plane was spotted by Richard Jephson and his wife while they were driving though Rowsley.

After passing the speechless couple, the aircraft banked before dropping out of sight.

