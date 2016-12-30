UPDATE: Search ongoing for missing Whaley Bridge woman

The search is continuing for missing Whaley Bridge woman Lisa Stenhouse.

Lisa was last seen leaving her home at about 9am on Friday. There has been no contact with her since, apart from a phone conversation with a friend mid-morning.

The 31-year-old is thought to be in the Goyt Valley area, where specialist teams are concentrating their search.

Police last night thanked the public for their initial response to an appeal for information as to her whereabouts.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We've had numerous calls from people in the last couple of hours, and our search for Lisa is ongoing.

"We've also had calls from volunteers offering to help join in the search. While we're always grateful for such offers, we'd like people to stay at home for the time being. The area we are searching is quite large, it is extremely treacherous in places and the weather is poor. We don't want people to put themselves at risk.

"Please rest assured that we have a dedicated team of officers out searching along with highly trained and experienced mountain rescue personnel."

Lisa is white, about 5ft 7ins, with reddish brown hair.

Anyone who knows where she is or may have seen someone matching her description is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident 712 of December 30.