Vehicle 'completely destroyed' in Matlock

Police are appealing for information after a blaze 'completely destroyed' a vehicle in Matlock.

The white Fiat Ducato was set alight on Cavendish Road on Sunday (November 12) at about 8.30pm and 8.45pm, close to a public park.

PC John Keys said: “We’re very keen to speak to anyone with information about how the van got set alight on Sunday night.

“The fire has completely destroyed the vehicle, so we’re relying on members of the public to come forward to help us with our enquiries.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call PC John Keys on 101, quoting reference 17000492109.

You can also send him a message online by visiting the `Contact Us' section of the police website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.