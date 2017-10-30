VIDEO: Don't use apps like Facebook Live while driving, Derbyshire police urge

Derbyshire Constabulary is again urging drivers not to use their mobile phones behind the wheel - and has reissued a video showing the dangers of using apps like Snapchat and Facebook while on the road.

This video features an actress and the collision was mocked up.

The video, which was shortlisted for a national award, is being reposted today as part of a new effort by the THINK! road safety campaign to cut the number of people using mobiles while driving.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Having a facing camera on your smartphone can make it all too tempting to film yourself at the wheel, whether it's to moan about the traffic, muse about your day or belt out the latest number one.

"Apps such as Snapchat and Facebook can then encourage drivers to send their videos and photos to their mates.

"But filming yourself while driving - or using your phone for anything at all - means you are massively distracted and distracted driving can be fatal.

"Our message today is 'don't stream and drive'. Don't do a Facebook Live, don't send a Snapchat video, don't knock together a quick Snapchat story of your latest karaoke effort.

"We'll be doing this work all year round, in conjunction with our colleagues at the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) and the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership.

"Our message is simple: put your phone away, keep your eyes on the road and stay safe.

"If you don't, you could cause a collision that leads to serious injury or death.

"It's simply not acceptable to put your life or the lives of others at risk, just for the sake of sharing a video or selfie of yourself."