Video: Environment Agency investigating oil spill on Derbyshire river

The Environment Agency is investigating an incident of oil pollution in a Derbyshire river.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service personnel are working with the Environment Agency to to investigate the source of the pollution which has discoloured water in the River Wye at Bakewell.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency in the East Midlands said: “Our officers are working to identify the material which is at this stage thought to be oil based paint.

“Workers are taking samples from the water course to confirm this. There doesn’t seem to be any major contamination or risk to wildlife.”

Paul Reeves, who works for the Environment Agency in the East Midlands has tweeted updates on the progress of the work as booms and pads were used to contain and soak up the spillage, including a video.