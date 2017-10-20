VIDEO: Say 'hello' to Derbyshire train manager who serenades passengers with Adele songs

A train manager from Derbyshire has been brightening up journeys for his passengers - by belting out songs by Adele and other artists.

Ross Sexton only joined East Midlands Trains earlier this year but has already proved quite a hit with passengers.

Ross has proved popular with passengers on East Midlands Trains services by singing to them.

Passenger Aroosa captured this video of Ross' singing tannoy announcement and tweeted it saying: "@EMTrains currently on board, it's the little things that makes customer service great, this guys needs a raise/bonus."

And he added that he was seconds away from missing his train but it was "by far the best train journey ever."

Jayne Moyses, General Manager for East Midlands Trains said: "We're very proud to have people like Ross working for East Midlands Trains who bring a smile to customers' faces and at the same time, provide excellent customer service.

"We've had some great feedback from customers about Ross, particularly about his singing and cheery disposition!

"We've made significant improvements to our recruitment process over recent years to allow us to bring on board really customer focused people like Ross. This is a great sign that this process is a success."

Video courtesy of Aroosa/@indecisiveuhkt