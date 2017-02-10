Violent man pushed and punched his partner during two assaults

A violent man is due to be sentenced after he pushed and punched his partner during two assaults.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 8, how Gareth Robinson, 37, of Sycamore Road, Hollingwood, Chesterfield, pushed his partner into a sink and a door and the following day he pushed her into a kitchen unit and punched her in the ribs.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant has been with the defendant for six years and there have been problems previously and the police have been called out about five times.

“She said the defendant has been quite violent and there has also been mental abuse and there have been trust issues after she has been accused of being unfaithful.”

Mrs Haslam explained that the complainant had told she had been pushed during an argument but later said it had just had been a verbal argument because she had decided not to tell the truth at the time because Robinson had been crying.

However, Mrs Haslam said that the complainant had been pushed by the defendant into a sink in the kitchen and she pushed into a door causing an injury to her wrist.

The following day, the defendant’s mother had been at the same address on Barrow Street, Chesterfield, when Robinson started to blame his partner for their problems, according to Mrs Haslam, and he pushed her into a kitchen unit and punched her in the ribs.

Robinson told police he had assaulted his partner during both incidents because he said he had been angry but he was sorry for what he had done and he was very remorseful.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing two counts of assault by beating after the attacks on January 17 and 18.

Magistrates adjourned the case until February 22 to consider a probation report before sentencing.