Visitors take a trip back in time at Crich

An Edwardian event – featuring some World War I anniversary elements – attracted visitors from all across Derbyshire recently.

The event took place at Crich Tramway Village, near Matlock, on July 15 and 16.

Re-enactors created a Suffragette rally, gave talks around themes such as gas warfare, grenades, the work of women and fashion from the period.

Martin Logan gave a presentation on the Manchester Corporate Tramways World War I Memorial Plaque, and the afternoons included Old Time Music Hall and Oscar Wilde presentations.

Brass bands added to the entertainment, and visitors enjoyed rides on vintage trams from the era.

Marketing manager Amanda Blair, said: “Over 1,000 visitors of all ages attended the event and enjoyed the activities, and we intend to run the event again 2018.”

For more information call 01773 854321 or alternatively, visit: www.tramway.co.uk.