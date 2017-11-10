VOTE: Which is your favourite of this year's Christmas adverts?

Over the last few years, television adverts have become a massive part of the Christmas festivities.
Every year there is excitement surrounding which advert will be the best and will really capture the spirit of Christmas.
Over the last few years, television adverts have become a massive part of the Christmas festivities.
Every year there is excitement surrounding which advert will be the best and will really capture the spirit of Christmas.
Almost Done!
Registering with Matlock Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.