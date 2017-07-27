Walker completes 1,100 mile journey for care charity

Have your say

Bakewell resident Kevin Pritchard has raised £3,771 for the end of life care charity Helen’s Trust after walking 1,100 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Kevin said: “It’s strange not to be walking every day but now I can contemplate the next challenge. I enjoyed every minute and met some wonderful people.”

Kevin documented the whole journey on Facebook at www.fb.me/ KevinsBigWalk.

To add to his total, go to http://bit.ly/2uVhYLp.