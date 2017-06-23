Walkers raise cash for cancer trust

Walkers gathered from all over Derbyshire to take part in the Carsington Water Walk to raise money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust last month.

The beautiful scenery of Carsington Water provided the perfect backdrop for a spot of fundraising, with the trust raising funds to enable them to take more young people, in recovery from cancer, on trips to rebuild their confidence following treatment.

Fundraisers were out in force for the 8.5 mile route around the reservoir, with an alternative one-mile route available which was suitable for wheelchairs, pushchairs and young children.

Jamie, 22, attended the event after having first sailed with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in 2009. As a young person in recovery from cancer, Jamie knows only too well the impact of the work they do.

He said: “The trust has given so much to me over the years in helping me to rebuild my confidence. Joining the Carsington Water Walk was just one small way in which I could give something back and it’s a great fun event which the whole family can attend.”

Fundraising and marketing coordinator Camilla Shelley, said: “It was a fantastic day and we’re hugely grateful to everyone that came along and took part. People have come far and wide to enjoy the stunning scenery around Carsington and their fantastic support ensures we can continue to rebuild young people’s confidence right across the UK, through the incredible power of sailing.”

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that takes young people, aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment.

In its 14th year, the trust has grown beyond every expectation into a national charity,

The trust receives no government funding and therefore relies entirely on voluntary donations to provide sailing trips free of charge to the young people. For every young person the trust supports, there are nine they currently cannot.

For more information about the trust visit ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org/get-involved.