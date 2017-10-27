Wartime evacuees on speaker’s radar

Second World War evacuees was the subject of the speaker’s talk at Bakewell & District Probus Club’s annual general meeting.

Club member John Perry told how more than three million people, mainly children, were moved away from their homes in the months after war broke out in 1939, Attempts to keep siblings and friends together when being billeted to their temporary homes were not always successful. Many of the evacuees came from deprived inner-city homes and found themselves living with more affluent rural families which caused tensions and misunderstandings.

John is pictured with the club’s new chairman Ray Smith who succeeded Ainslie Kelly.