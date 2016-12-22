WEATHER ALERT: 60mph winds to land in Derbyshire tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a weather alert as heavy gusts of winds are expected tomorrow across the region.

A yellow alert for wind has been issued for the East Midlands this morning, warning of high winds to land in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire from Friday afternoon (December 23).

The weather alert covers most of the UK (Source: Met Office).

The Chief Forecaster said: "A short period of strong winds is expected to develop during Friday afternoon. Gusts of around 50-60 mph are likely in places, perhaps up to 70 mph in exposed locations. Some disruption to travel is possible.

"The sudden onset of strong, gutsy winds, along with a short period of heavy rainfall, has the potential to lead to difficult driving conditions during Friday afternoon. Exposed coastal routes are likely to be most prone to disruption."