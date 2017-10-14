WEATHER: Cloudy and breezy in Derbyshire but with sunny intervals

The Met Office had forecast a cloudy and breezy day for Derbyshire and the East Midlands today, Saturday, October 14.

Despite some patchy rain forecast in the Peak District, elsewhere is expected to be mainly dry and will turn brighter with some warm sunny spells.

By tonight, the weather should remain mostly dry with variable cloud, according to the Met Office, with clear spells in the east of the region likely.

However, it is expected to turn cloudier in the west with some low cloud across the Peak District.

The Met Office has also forecast temperature highs of around 19 degrees centigrade and lows of about 13 degrees centigrade.