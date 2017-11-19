WEATHER: Cold, dry day with rain by tonight across Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a cold, dry and mainly sunny start to today, Sunday, November 19, across Derbyshire.

Any sunshine is likely to turn hazy into the afternoon as cloud is expected to thicken from the west, according to the Met Office, but it should remain dry and cold.

By tonight cloud is expected to thicken with outbreaks of rain becoming more persistent and heavier from the west especially over the Peak District.

The Met Office added that a breeze is also likely to develop but temperatures will rise with conditions turning milder.

Temperatures could reach as low as two degrees centigrade and highs of eight degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.