WEATHER: Dry and bright day for Derbyshire with sunny spells

The Met Office has forecast a dry and bright day with sunny spells for Derbyshire and the East Midlands today, Sunday, April 23, despite a cold start.

With temperatures reaching highs of around 13 degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, it is expected to feel warm at times but it may turn breezier.

By tonight, the Met Office has stated that it should remain dry with some clear spells but cloud will increase through the night from the north west with possible rain especially over the Derbyshire hills.

Temperatures are expected to drop to lows of around eight degrees centigrade.