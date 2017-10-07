Weather forecast for Derbyshire this weekend

This is the weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday (October 7-8).

According to the Met Office, today will be breezy with showery rain with a maximum temperature of 16°C.

Tonight it will be rather cloudy with some clear spells and winds decreasing in strength. An isolated shower may still affect some western areas. Minimum temperature 9°C.

Sunday looks set to be a mainly dry and bright day with some sunny spells, but generally cloudy conditions will probably prevail. An isolated shower is possible, especially later. Maximum temperature 17°C.