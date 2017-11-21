WEATHER WARNING: Strong winds set to batter our region

The Met Office have urged residents to take extra care after issuing a yellow weather warning for strong winds in the East Midlands.

The Met Office say strong winds are expected to move east across the region today (Tuesday, November 21).

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely while outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, will add to the difficult travel conditions,” the warning reads.

The warning is set to stay in place until 7am tomorrow (Thursday, November 22).

