WEEKEND WEATHER: A chill in the air for Bonfire Night celebrations

You'll need to wrap up warm if you're off out to celebrate Bonfire Night this weekend.

After a period of mild weather, it will turn colder as today wears on with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Tonight, a few showers are likely over the Derbyshire hills - otherwise it will be dry with clear spells and chilly with a ground frost forming in places. The minimum temperature will be 1C.

During the day tomorrow, it will feel cold in a brisk northwest wind but it will be mostly dry with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will be 9C.

Tomorrow night, temperatures will plunge leading to a widespread frost on Monday morning.