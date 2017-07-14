What will the weekend weather be like in Derbyshire? Forecast for July 15 and 16

The weekend is nearly upon us!

And whatever you've got planned, you'll want to know what the weather is going to be like.

The Met Office is predicting a cloudy start to Saturday for Derbyshire, with some bright or sunny spells. There will be strong south westerly winds over exposed areas but the maximum temperature will be 22 °C, so not too chilly.

As for Sunday, any early rain will clear by midday and it will then be dry, pleasantly warm and sunny later.

And the good news is that things look set to pick up next week too, with Tuesday looking dry and sunny, and very warm inland.