Where are Derbyshire mobile speed cameras this week?

Here's the list of locations for roaming speed cameras around the county.
A61 Derby Rd, Chesterfield
A617 Chesterfield Rd, HollingwoodA6096 Ladywood Rd, Kirk Hallam
A511 SwadlincoteA6007 Heanor
A6007 Shipley
B6056 Dronfield Rd, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Rd, Derby
B6179 Derby Rd, Marehay
B600 Main Rd, Pyebridge
London Rd, Derby
B6179 Derby Rd, Swanwick
Crays Hill, Swanwick
Warwick Avenue, Derby
A6 Duffield
A6135 Station Rd, Renishaw
A57 Snake Pass
Somercotes Hill, Somercotes
B5010 London Rd, Shardlow
B6051 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield
A608 Smalley
B5010 London Rd, Shardlow
A6 Darley Dale
B600 Nottingham Rd, AlfretonHillside Rd, Linton
A517 Ashbourne Rd, Turnditch
Old Rd, Tintwistle
Manchester Rd, Tintwistle
Alfreton Rd, Codnor
A6007 High St, Loscoe
A615 Tansley To Wessington
High Holborn Rd, Ripley
Pease Hill, Ripley
Lock Lane, Sawley
Station Rd, Spinkhill
Findern Lane, Willington
This list is valid from February 13-26 - for more information visit www.crestderbyshire.org.