Where are Derbyshire mobile speed cameras this week?

Mobile speed cameras operating in your area.

0
Here's the list of locations for roaming speed cameras around the county.

A61 Derby Rd, Chesterfield

A617 Chesterfield Rd, HollingwoodA6096 Ladywood Rd, Kirk Hallam

A511 SwadlincoteA6007 Heanor

A6007 Shipley

B6056 Dronfield Rd, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Rd, Derby

B6179 Derby Rd, Marehay

B600 Main Rd, Pyebridge

London Rd, Derby

B6179 Derby Rd, Swanwick

Crays Hill, Swanwick

Warwick Avenue, Derby

A6 Duffield

A6135 Station Rd, Renishaw

A57 Snake Pass

Somercotes Hill, Somercotes

B5010 London Rd, Shardlow

B6051 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield

A608 Smalley

B5010 London Rd, Shardlow

A6 Darley Dale

B600 Nottingham Rd, AlfretonHillside Rd, Linton

A517 Ashbourne Rd, Turnditch

Old Rd, Tintwistle

Manchester Rd, Tintwistle

Alfreton Rd, Codnor

A6007 High St, Loscoe

A615 Tansley To Wessington

High Holborn Rd, Ripley

Pease Hill, Ripley

Lock Lane, Sawley

Station Rd, Spinkhill

Findern Lane, Willington

This list is valid from February 13-26 - for more information visit www.crestderbyshire.org.