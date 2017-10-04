Why was Meadowhall evacuated this morning?

Hundreds of staff and customers have been evacuated from Meadowhall in Sheffield this morning.

Customers have taken to Twitter this morning to reveal that they have been told to leave the huge shopping store.

Shoppers may have been wondering why the store was evacuated but Meadowhall have been quick to allay any fears about the incident.

Meadowhall has confirmed that the incident is their ‘annual fire drill’ and a ‘routine test’.

Customers have been advised to go to their nearest evacuation point.

IKEA and Sheffield Market have both been evacuated this week.

Customers were told to leave IKEA twice in just over an hour on Sunday after the fire alarm was activated.

Sheffield Market was also evacuated the following day for around half an hour after smoke was detected from a customer smoking in the toilets.