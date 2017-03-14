WIN! Nominate your mum for a luxury facial and £150 beauty hamper

Mother’s Day is on the horizon, but don’t worry about having to find the perfect gift because we’ve teamed up with the award-winning Mark Leeson salon to make sure one mum is lavished with a brilliant pampering package.

The salon on Regent Street in Mansfield is providing an Elemis facial, plus a goody bag of Mark’s favourite hair and beauty goodies worth up to £150, as the top prize in this fantastic and easy-to enter competition.

All you have to do is nominate your mother, mother-in-law or a significant mother figure by summing up, in no more than 50 words, why they deserve this prize.

Email your entry, along with your name, address and contact telephone number — as well as the name of the person you are nominating — to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk with the title ‘Mother’s Day Mark Leeson’ in the subject field.

Mark Leeson has provided the region with exceptional hairdressing and beauty treatments for more than two decades while flying the flag for British hairdressing all over the globe.

For the past five years Mark has been nominated for British Hairdresser of the Year, an award which is regarded as the ultimate hairdressing accolade and places him in the top eight hairdressers in the UK, having taken home the title in 2014.

A globally recognised name, Mark’s iconic work is frequently published in hairdressing titles all over the world, and his presence is often requested at shows and seminars.

The Mark Leeson salon is a luxurious pamper retreat, which services clients from all over the UK. Renowned for its five-star treatments along with five-star customer service to match, it’s easy to see why this hair and beauty salon has remained one of the standout salons within the region.

So if there is one place your mum should be treated this Mother’s Day – this is it!

Don’t delay, enter this competition today.

Part of the prize is an Elemis facial, which combines gentle massage, botanical serums and high-tech machinery, which promises targeted results, no matter what your skin type or concern. With seven different facials to choose from it’s a prize any mum would love.

Terms and conditions apply to the competition and more details can be found by visiting this newspaper’s website. Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition you are also giving permission for your nomination to feature in print or online.

Closing date for nominations is midday on Thursday March 23.