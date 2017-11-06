Wirksworth infant schools hold open morning

Wirksworth’s two infant schools are holding an open morning next week. Parents with children due to start school next September can drop in at Wirksworth Infant School and Wirksworth Church of England Infant School on November 16 between 9.30am and 11.30am. They will be able to take around the classrooms and meet the staff team.

Mrs Jo Poyser, headteacher of the Federated infant schools, said: “We are very proud of our schools’ caring, nurturing environments and look forward to welcoming visitors.”