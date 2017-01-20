Wirksworth joins ‘Bridges not Walls’ banner drop as Donald Trump inaugurated as new US president

Derbyshire residents will be joining together to hang banners from bridges today as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the new US president.

This action is part of the Bridges Not Walls project.

Demonstrations will take place in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Wirksworth and Whatstandwell.

Marion McCartney, a retired teacher from Wirksworth, said: “I heard about this action on Monday, and thought about travelling to Bakewell to join their banner drop.

“I was looking out of my window, and there in front of me I saw not just one but two bridges! I contacted a friend in Wirksworth who was keen to do a banner drop there. All we needed was a banner, and thanks to ‘Signed and Sealed’ in Wirksworth who did a rush job for us we now have a beautiful one which reads: “Let’s build bridges not walls”.

“We owe it to future generations to think and talk about the world we want them to inherit from us.”