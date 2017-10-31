Wirksworth man's death was linked to drugs

The death of a man in the Derbyshire Dales was drug-related, an inquest found.

Neil Brightwell, 44, was found dead in his home on Water Lane, Wirksworth, on May 25.

Coroner Peter Nieto told Chesterfield coroners' court on Friday: "Mr Brightwell died due to the toxic combined effects of morphine and other medications."

The cause of death was recorded as morphine and tramadol misue.

► If you need help with a drug or alcohol problem, call the Derbyshire Recovery Partnership on 0845 3084010 or 0124 6206514 or email info@derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk