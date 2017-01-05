Witnesses sought after yob throws firework into New Year’s crowd

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman suffered burns after a yob threw a lit firework into a New Year’s crowd in Matlock.

Just minutes after revellers celebrated bringing in the New Year on Crown Square in Matlock, the firework was thrown which resulted in a 20-year-old man and woman suffering burns to their back, arms and face.

Police say their hearing was also affected.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said officers have interviewed a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing.

The force is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact PC Gary Ferguson on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000000061.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their webpage.