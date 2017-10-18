Woman missing from Middleton-by-Wirksworth

A 56-year-old woman is missing from her home and Derbyshire Police has launched an appeal to find her.

Margaret Repton has been reported missing from her home in Middleton-by-Wirksworth.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Margaret was last seen at around 7.30am this morning, Wednesday, October 18.”

Anyone who may have seen Margaret, or know where she might be, should call 101 quoting incident 249 of October 18.