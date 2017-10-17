Work under way on new Darley Dale Medical Centre

Construction work is now officially under way on a new medical centre expected to serve almost 8,000 patients in the Derbyshire Dales.

The new premises for Darley Dale Medical Centre are expected to open late next year, offering a modern, fit-for-purpose space for practice GPs and the Jayne A Hibbard Pharmacy.

An architect's drawing of the new building.

The £2.2million project will create almost 800 square metres of primary care space, plus waiting areas and rooms for consulting, treatment, training and new services.

Senior partner Dr Jonathan Smith said: “We’re delighted to be moving to spacious, modern GP premises.

“Our new building will allow us to expand our range of services and increase our number of clinicians to keep pace with the increasing number of patients, from both Darley Dale and beyond.”

In 2014, research carried out by the British Medical Association found that almost 40 per cent of GP practices nationwide felt their premises were inadequate.

Many said that being forced to share desks and consulting rooms was limiting the number of appointments and services they could offer.

At the same time, national healthcare policy has put even greater emphasis on care delivered at a community level.

Dr Chris Clayton, chief executive Officer of Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We welcome the investment Darley Dale Medical Centre is making with their new premises in anticipation of future demand.”

“The investment shows their commitment to improving access to GP services and helping patients to manage their conditions effectively in a community setting.”

The project is being funded by healthcare real estate investors Assura and delivered by MedCentres.

Assura spokesman Simon Gould said: “It’s always so exciting to see a new GP surgery begin to take shape - this is about creating the healthcare spaces of the future.

“With so much NHS focus on primary care we need to give GPs every support to ensure they have the spaces they need, in the right places for patients.”