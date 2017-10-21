Young man suffers life-threatening injuries in 'deliberate hit-and-run' in Derbyshire

A young man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was the victim of a 'hit-and-run' incident in Derbyshire in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are now urgently appealing to members of the public to help them find the vehicle involved.

The incident happened in Derby Road, Ripley, between the fire station and the roundabout junction with Peasehill Road, just before 2am.

A 27-year-old man suffered a number of serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police says they are treating it as a deliberate hit-and-run and want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help.

Officers believe the car involved was possibly a silver coloured Audi A4 and it will have noticeable damage to the front bumper and bonnet.

Do you know someone who drives a similar vehicle that may have very recent damage to its front end? Did you see a vehicle matching that description being driven away from Ripley in the early hours of this morning? Do you have private CCTV that may be of use to our detectives?

It doesn’t matter how insignificant you think your information is - if you saw something or think you can help, please call the police urgently.

Witnesses or anyone who can help should call 101 now, quoting incident 93 of October 21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.

The stretch of Derby Road between Elms Avenue and Peasehill Road remains closed and will be for some time.