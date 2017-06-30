Youngsters get a taste of the world of work

A Matlock firm is investing in the futures of local youngsters with an educational scheme designed to give them a taste of the world of work.

Mobile Visual Information Systems Ltd (MVIS), an intelligent transport system (ITS) company, hopes to raise awareness of potential career options.

Tansley-based MVIS this summer launched the MVIS Challenge, inviting year eight 12 to 13-year-old students at Matlock’s Highfields School to consider the role that variable message signs (VMS) manufactured by its sister company, Bartco UK, can perform.

The new project is the latest phase of the firm’s longer-term partnership with the school, which includes annual work experience placements for year ten students.

One of last year’s Highfields work experience students is about to embark on a four-year apprenticeship with the company, joining four other local apprentices working across various departments.

MVIS general manager Anne Ashman said: “Highfields has a truly great bunch of students. Without exception, the year eight’s were well-spoken, very good at presentations and their computer work was outstanding. We would be more than happy to offer any one of them the chance to undertake work experience with us when they’re a little older.

“It has always been a priority for us to support our local community, and education and training is a big part of our corporate social responsibility programme. We hope that projects like the MVIS Challenge will give Matlock youngsters an idea of the kind of roles that our industry has to offer and the kind of skills required, and encourage them to consider it as a potential career route.”

Highfields’ life and work skills coordinator Jane Turner, added: “MVIS’ initiative is an excellent way not only to help students to achieve their individual learning outcomes, but also to raise their awareness of future career options.”