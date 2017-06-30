Youngsters urged to ‘Stop, look and listen’ at road safety day

An officer from the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team have spent time talking to youngsters in Bradwell about the importance of road safety. PCSO Anthony Boswell visited pupils at Bradwell Infants School to give a talk staying safe on the roads and when out and about during the visit on Monday, June 12.

He spoke to the group to highlight the issue of road safety and the importance of being seen when out on the road in order to stay safe. They covered advice around safe places to cross, ‘Stop, Look and Listen’, to wear high visibility clothing.