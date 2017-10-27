LETTER: Brexit - These things take time

It is extremely difficult to determine whether the current negotiations with the EU over our exit are going well or badly.

We know very little about them. The press conferences with Mr Davis and Monsieur Barnier after each negotiating session tell us only that they disagree with each other.

Immediately after the referendum Prime Minister May told the world, quite rightly, that she had no intention of giving a ball by ball commentary on the progress of the negotiations.

However what is certain is that the extreme exiters in the Conservative Party are causing much trouble within their own party and the government.

Philip Hammond is their current bogey man. Because he is being cautious with the nation’s money, as he should be, and refusing to commit funds to their cause until it is absolutely necessary, he is accused of frustrating the democratic will of the people.

They should recognise that the referendum was not unanimous. It was won by a margin of 52 per cent to 48 per cent and Philip Hammond is speaking for the 48 per cent who voted to remain.

The Oxford Dictionary defines democracy as ‘government by all the people usually through elected representatives’.

There is a view becoming more prevalent that the Brexiters would like a no deal result. Some even queried before negotiations had begun whether there even needed to be negotiations. “Just leave and let us go our own way” they said.

Fortunately there is the alternative view that a deal will be reached, probably at the very last minute, and that it will be approved by parliament in the normal democratic way.

Peter Freeman

By email