LETTER: Fireworks crescendo scared my dog

Fireworks are always a problem for lots of animals and in particular this year when the celebrations have stretched over three nights.

There has to be some give and take in such an old tradition.

But having managed to keep our dog calm on Sunday night it was extremely annoying when some particularly insensitive organisation deemed it acceptable to sign off with a crescendo of explosions at 10.45pm and frightened him all over again after settling down for the night.

I hope they are reading this and will give some thought to their actions next year.

R. Lowe

Cromford

