LETTER: Musical Extravaganza was a fantastic success

On Saturday, October 14, a Musical Extravaganza was held at the Loft to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

I would like to thank Steven at the Loft for providing the venue, his incredible generosity, and all the hard work of his lovely staff that evening

A special big thank you to all my family and friends, especially Sue, Glynis Julie, Dev and Bernice, for the help and support they gave me in organising the event and on the night

The five Acts - Micky Take, Zipt, Left Hand Drive, Turn the Page and Dog House - were all on top form. With the help of Liam in charge of the sound, they certainly rocked the town.

Also my appreciation must go to Sainsbury’s, The Loft - again - The Co-op, Cut Above hair salon, Blueberry Food Co, Elaine at Chatsworth Beauty Rooms, Marks and Spencer’s Doreen, Marj and Bill who all contributed to the fantastic raffle prizes.

I would like to thank too everybody who made donations, including the gentleman from Matlock Taxis who waived my fare on the way home, to contribute.

And a very special thanks to Gay Bolton from the Derbyshire Times and the Mercury for helping me to publicise the event.

We raised over £500 on the night, and I currently hold a sum of £1,050 which I will be donating to the CF Trust in due course.

Finally a big thanks to the great crowd who came to support the event, all helping in their own way to ‘SEE OFF CF’.

Marie Shaw

Matlock